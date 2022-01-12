Cuttack City: 563 COVID-19 Positive Cases Detected, 41 Cured

Cuttack: As many as 563 COVID-19 positive cases were reported today in Cuttack City, the Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) informed.

As per the CMC, of the 563 COVID-19 positive cases detected in the city, 68 are from Institutional Quarantine, 246 are from Home Quarantine and 249 are Local Contact Cases.

“Another 41 recoveries have been reported recently,” the CMC said. The civic body also appreciated the efforts of all doctors & healthcare staff.

So far, a total of 48,173 COVID-19 positive cases have been reported from Cuttack, out of which, 2,082 are active cases, 45,662 persons have recovered, and 429 persons have succumbed to the deadly infection.