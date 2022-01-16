Cuttack City: 522 COVID-19 Positive Cases Detected, 262 Cured

Cuttack: As many as 522 COVID-19 positive cases were reported today in Cuttack City, the Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) informed.

As per the CMC, of the 522 COVID-19 positive cases detected in the city, 109 are from Institutional Quarantine, 178 are from Home Quarantine and 235 are Local Contact Cases.

“Another 262 recoveries have been reported recently,” the CMC said. The civic body also appreciated the efforts of all doctors & healthcare staff.

So far, a total of 50,525 COVID-19 positive cases have been reported from Cuttack, out of which, 3,839 are active cases, 46,257 persons have recovered, and 429 persons have succumbed to the deadly infection.