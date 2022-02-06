Cuttack City: 52 COVID-19 Positive Cases Detected, 173 Cured

Cuttack: As many as 52 COVID-19 positive cases were reported today in Cuttack City, the Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) informed.

As per the CMC, of the 52 COVID-19 positive cases detected in the city, 7 are from Institutional Quarantine, 24 are from Home Quarantine and 21 are Local Contact Cases.

“Another 173 recoveries have been reported recently,” the CMC said. The civic body also appreciated the efforts of all doctors & healthcare staff.

So far, a total of 55,596 COVID-19 positive cases have been reported from Cuttack, out of which, 829 are active cases, 54,338 persons have recovered, and 429 persons have succumbed to the deadly infection.

