Cuttack City: 51 COVID-19 Positive Cases Detected, 79 Recover

Cuttack: As many as 51 COVID-19 positive cases were reported today in the Millenium City, the Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) informed.

As per the CMC, of the 51 COVID-19 positive cases detected in the city, 9 cases are from Institutional Quarantine, 24 are from Home Quarantine and 18 are Local Contact Cases.

“Another 79 recoveries have been reported recently,” the CMC said while appreciating the efforts of all doctors & healthcare staff.

A total of 41,982 COVID-19 positive cases have been reported from Cuttack, out of which, 1,058 are active cases while 40,833 persons have recovered from the deadly infection.