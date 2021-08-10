Cuttack City: 51 COVID-19 Positive Cases Detected, 70 Cured

Cuttack: As many as 51 COVID-19 positive cases were reported today in the Millenium City, the Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) informed.

As per the CMC, of the 51 COVID-19 positive cases detected in the city, 14 cases are from Institutional Quarantine, 16 are from Home Quarantine and 21 are Local Contact Cases.

“Another 70 recoveries have been reported recently,” the CMC said while appreciating the efforts of all doctors & healthcare staff.

A total of 41,288 COVID-19 positive cases have been reported from Cuttack, out of which, 987 are active cases while 40,210 persons have recovered from the deadly infection.