Cuttack City: 5 COVID-19 Positive Cases Detected, 8 Recover

Cuttack: As many as 5 COVID-19 positive cases were reported today in the Millenium City, the Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) informed.

As per the CMC, of the 5 COVID-19 positive cases detected in the city, 02 are from Home Quarantine and 03 are Local Contact Cases.

“Another 8 recoveries have been reported recently,” the CMC said while appreciating the efforts of all doctors & healthcare staff.

A total of 45,192 COVID-19 positive cases have been reported from Cuttack, out of which, 523 are active cases while 44,578 persons have recovered from the deadly infection.