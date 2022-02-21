Cuttack City
Cuttack City: 5 COVID-19 Positive Cases Detected, 27 Cured

By Pradeep Sahoo
Cuttack: As many as 5 COVID-19 positive cases were reported today in Cuttack City, the Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) informed.

As per the CMC, of the 5 COVID-19 positive cases detected in the city, 4are from Home Quarantine and 1 are Local Contact Cases.

“Another 27 recoveries have been reported recently,” the CMC said. The civic body also appreciated the efforts of all doctors & healthcare staff.

So far, a total of 55,973 COVID-19 positive cases have been reported from Cuttack, out of which, 125 are active cases, 55,419 persons have recovered, and 429 persons have succumbed to the deadly infection.

