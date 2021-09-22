Cuttack City: 49 COVID-19 Positive Cases Detected, 53 Recover

Cuttack: As many as 49 COVID-19 positive cases were reported today in the Millenium City, the Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) informed.

As per the CMC, of the 9 COVID-19 positive cases detected in the city, 24 cases are from Institutional Quarantine, 16 are from Home Quarantine and 16 are Local Contact Cases.

“Another 53 recoveries have been reported recently,” the CMC said while appreciating the efforts of all doctors & healthcare staff.

A total of 43,565 COVID-19 positive cases have been reported from Cuttack, out of which, 805 are active cases while 42,669 persons have recovered from the deadly infection.