Cuttack City: 481 COVID-19 Positive Cases Detected, 563 Cured

Cuttack: As many as 481 COVID-19 positive cases were reported today in Cuttack City, the Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) informed.

As per the CMC, of the 481 COVID-19 positive cases detected in the city, 73 are from Institutional Quarantine, 214 are from Home Quarantine and 194 are Local Contact Cases.

“Another 563 recoveries have been reported recently,” the CMC said. The civic body also appreciated the efforts of all doctors & healthcare staff.

So far, a total of 52,496 COVID-19 positive cases have been reported from Cuttack, out of which, 4,327 are active cases, 47,740 persons have recovered, and 429 persons have succumbed to the deadly infection.