Cuttack City: 48 COVID-19 Positive Cases Detected, 64 Recover

Cuttack: As many as 48 COVID-19 positive cases were reported today in the Millenium City, the Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) informed.

As per the CMC, of the 48 COVID-19 positive cases detected in the city, 8 cases are from Institutional Quarantine, 21 are from Home Quarantine and 19 are Local Contact Cases.

“Another 64 recoveries have been reported recently,” the CMC said while appreciating the efforts of all doctors & healthcare staff.

A total of 42,030 COVID-19 positive cases have been reported from Cuttack, out of which, 1,042 are active cases while 40,897 persons have recovered from the deadly infection.