Cuttack City: 47 COVID-19 positive cases detected, 20 cured

Cuttack: As many as 47 COVID-19 positive cases were reported today in Cuttack City, the Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) informed.

As per the CMC, of the 47 COVID-19 positive cases detected in the city two are from Institutional Quarantine, 22 are from Home Quarantine and 23 are Local Contact Cases.

“Another 20 recoveries have been reported recently,” the CMC said while appreciating the efforts of all doctors & healthcare staff.

A total of 17,035 COVID-19 positive cases have been reported from Cuttack, out of which, 313 are active cases while 16,634 persons have recovered and 88 persons have succumbed to the deadly infection.

