Cuttack City: 44 COVID-19 Positive Cases Detected, 27 Recover

Cuttack: As many as 44 COVID-19 positive cases were reported today in the Millenium City, the Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) informed.

As per the CMC, of the 44 COVID-19 positive cases detected in the city, 2 cases are from Institutional Quarantine, 29 are from Home Quarantine and 13 are Local Contact Cases.

“Another 27 recoveries have been reported recently,” the CMC said while appreciating the efforts of all doctors & healthcare staff.

A total of 43,978 COVID-19 positive cases have been reported from Cuttack, out of which, 781 are active cases while 43,106 persons have recovered from the deadly infection.