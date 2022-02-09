Cuttack City
CMC COVID Update
Twin cityCuttack

Cuttack City: 44 COVID-19 Positive Cases Detected, 157 Cured

By Pradeep Sahoo
0 6

Cuttack: As many as 44 COVID-19 positive cases were reported today in Cuttack City, the Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) informed.

As per the CMC, of the 44 COVID-19 positive cases detected in the city, 7 are from Institutional Quarantine, 15 are from Home Quarantine and 22 are Local Contact Cases.

“Another 157 recoveries have been reported recently,” the CMC said. The civic body also appreciated the efforts of all doctors & healthcare staff.

So far, a total of 55,709 COVID-19 positive cases have been reported from Cuttack, out of which, 505 are active cases, 54,775 persons have recovered, and 429 persons have succumbed to the deadly infection.

Pradeep Sahoo 10777 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

18 − two =

Breaking