Cuttack City: 43 COVID-19 Positive Cases Detected, 131 Cured

Cuttack: As many as 43 COVID-19 positive cases were reported today in Cuttack City, the Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) informed.

As per the CMC, of the 43 COVID-19 positive cases detected in the city, 11 are from Institutional Quarantine, 16 are from Home Quarantine and 16 are Local Contact Cases.

“Another 131 recoveries have been reported recently,” the CMC said. The civic body also appreciated the efforts of all doctors & healthcare staff.

So far, a total of 55,795 COVID-19 positive cases have been reported from Cuttack, out of which, 380 are active cases, 54,986 persons have recovered, and 429 persons have succumbed to the deadly infection.