Cuttack City: 39 COVID-19 positive cases detected, 51 recover

Cuttack: As many as 39 COVID-19 positive cases were reported today in the Millenium City, the Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) informed.

As per the CMC, of the 39 COVID-19 positive cases detected in the city, 8 cases are from Institutional Quarantine, 18 are from Home Quarantine and 13 are Local Contact Cases.

“Another 51 recoveries have been reported recently,” the CMC said while appreciating the efforts of all doctors & healthcare staff.

A total of 42,425 COVID-19 positive cases have been reported from Cuttack, out of which, 886 are active cases while 41,448 persons have recovered from the deadly infection.