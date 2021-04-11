Cuttack City
Cuttack City: 39 COVID-19 positive cases detected, 23 cured

By PragativadiNews 1 1

Cuttack: As many as 39 COVID-19 positive cases were reported today in Cuttack City, the Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) informed.

As per the CMC, of the 39 COVID-19 positive cases detected in the city one is from Institutional Quarantine, 21 are from Home Quarantine and 17 are Local Contact Cases.

“Another 23 recoveries have been reported recently,” the CMC said while appreciating the efforts of all doctors & healthcare staff.

A total of 16,960 COVID-19 positive cases have been reported from Cuttack, out of which, 274 are active cases while 16,598 persons have recovered and 88 persons have succumbed to the deadly infection.

