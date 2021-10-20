Cuttack City
CMC COVID Update
Cuttack City: 39 COVID-19 Positive Cases Detected, 22 Recover

By Pragativadi News Service
Cuttack: As many as 39 COVID-19 positive cases were reported today in the Millenium City, the Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) informed.

As per the CMC, of the 39 COVID-19 positive cases detected in the city, 7 case is from Institutional Quarantine, 20 are from Home Quarantine and 12 are Local Contact Cases.

“Another 22 recoveries have been reported recently,” the CMC said while appreciating the efforts of all doctors & healthcare staff.

A total of 44,539 COVID-19 positive cases have been reported from Cuttack, out of which, 699 are active cases while 43,749 persons have recovered from the deadly infection.

