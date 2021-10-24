Cuttack City: 38 COVID-19 Positive Cases Detected, 35 Recover

Cuttack: As many as 38 COVID-19 positive cases were reported today in the Millenium City, the Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) informed.

As per the CMC, of the 38 COVID-19 positive cases detected in the city, 6 case is from Institutional Quarantine, 15 are from Home Quarantine and 17 are Local Contact Cases.

“Another 35 recoveries have been reported recently,” the CMC said while appreciating the efforts of all doctors & healthcare staff.

A total of 44,662 COVID-19 positive cases have been reported from Cuttack, out of which, 694 are active cases while 43,877 persons have recovered from the deadly infection.