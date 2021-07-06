Cuttack City: 38 COVID-19 Positive Cases Detected, 140 Cured

Cuttack: As many as 38 COVID-19 positive cases were reported today in Cuttack City, the Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) informed.

As per the CMC, of the 38 COVID-19 positive cases detected in the city, 12 are from Institutional Quarantine, 16 are from Home Quarantine and 10 are Local Contact Cases.

“Another 140 recoveries have been reported recently,” the CMC said. The civic body also appreciated the efforts of all doctors & healthcare staff.

A total of 38,513 COVID-19 positive cases have been reported from Cuttack, out of which, 1,292 are active cases while 37,130 persons have recovered from the deadly infection.