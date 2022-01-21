Cuttack City: 372 COVID-19 Positive Cases Detected, 646 Cured

Cuttack: As many as 372 COVID-19 positive cases were reported today in Cuttack City, the Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) informed.

As per the CMC, of the 372 COVID-19 positive cases detected in the city, 61 are from Institutional Quarantine, 157 are from Home Quarantine and 154 are Local Contact Cases.

“Another 646 recoveries have been reported recently,” the CMC said. The civic body also appreciated the efforts of all doctors & healthcare staff.

So far, a total of 52,868 COVID-19 positive cases have been reported from Cuttack, out of which, 4,053 are active cases, 48,386 persons have recovered, and 429 persons have succumbed to the deadly infection.