Cuttack City: 37 COVID-19 Positive Cases Detected, 64 Cured

Cuttack: As many as 37 COVID-19 positive cases were reported today in Cuttack City, the Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) informed.

As per the CMC, of the 37 COVID-19 positive cases detected in the city, one is from Institutional Quarantine, 20 are from Home Quarantine, and 16 are Local Contact Cases.

“Another 64 recoveries have been reported recently,” the CMC said. The civic body also appreciated the efforts of all doctors & healthcare staff.

So far, a total of 57,133 COVID-19 positive cases have been reported from Cuttack, out of which, 407 are active cases, 56,297 persons have recovered, and 429 persons have succumbed to the deadly infection.