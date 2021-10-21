Cuttack City: 37 COVID-19 Positive Cases Detected, 17 Recover

Cuttack: As many as 37 COVID-19 positive cases were reported today in the Millenium City, the Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) informed.

As per the CMC, of the 37 COVID-19 positive cases detected in the city, 2 case is from Institutional Quarantine, 216 are from Home Quarantine and 20 are Local Contact Cases.

“Another 17 recoveries have been reported recently,” the CMC said while appreciating the efforts of all doctors & healthcare staff.

A total of 44,576 COVID-19 positive cases have been reported from Cuttack, out of which, 719 are active cases while 43,766 persons have recovered from the deadly infection.