Cuttack City: 36 COVID-19 Positive Cases Detected, 171 Cured

Cuttack: As many as 36 COVID-19 positive cases were reported today in Cuttack City, the Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) informed.

As per the CMC, of the 36 COVID-19 positive cases detected in the city, 7 are from Institutional Quarantine, 19 are from Home Quarantine and 10 are Local Contact Cases.

“Another 171 recoveries have been reported recently,” the CMC said. The civic body also appreciated the efforts of all doctors & healthcare staff.

So far, a total of 55,455 COVID-19 positive cases have been reported from Cuttack, out of which, 1,059 are active cases, 53,967 persons have recovered, and 429 persons have succumbed to the deadly infection.

See CMC’s tweet for more details:-