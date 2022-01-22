Cuttack City: 348 COVID-19 Positive Cases Detected, 601 Cured

Cuttack: As many as 348 COVID-19 positive cases were reported today in Cuttack City, the Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) informed.

As per the CMC, of the 348 COVID-19 positive cases detected in the city, 49 are from Institutional Quarantine, 153 are from Home Quarantine and 146 are Local Contact Cases.

“Another 601 recoveries have been reported recently,” the CMC said. The civic body also appreciated the efforts of all doctors & healthcare staff.

So far, a total of 53,216 COVID-19 positive cases have been reported from Cuttack, out of which, 3,800 are active cases, 48,987 persons have recovered, and 429 persons have succumbed to the deadly infection.