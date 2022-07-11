Cuttack City: 34 COVID-19 Positive Cases Detected, 31 Cured

Cuttack: As many as 34 COVID-19 positive cases were reported today in Cuttack City, the Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) informed.

As per the CMC, of the 34 COVID-19 positive cases detected in the city, three are from Institutional Quarantine, 14 are from Home Quarantine, and 18 are Local Contact Cases.

“Another 31 recoveries have been reported recently,” the CMC said. The civic body also appreciated the efforts of all doctors & healthcare staff.

So far, a total of 56,522 COVID-19 positive cases have been reported from Cuttack, out of which, 261 are active cases, 55,851 persons have recovered, and 429 persons have succumbed to the deadly infection.