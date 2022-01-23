Cuttack City: 322 COVID-19 Positive Cases Detected, 583 Cured

Cuttack: As many as 322 COVID-19 positive cases were reported today in Cuttack City, the Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) informed.

As per the CMC, of the 322 COVID-19 positive cases detected in the city, 54 are from Institutional Quarantine, 116 are from Home Quarantine and 152 are Local Contact Cases.

“Another 583 recoveries have been reported recently,” the CMC said. The civic body also appreciated the efforts of all doctors & healthcare staff.

So far, a total of 53,538 COVID-19 positive cases have been reported from Cuttack, out of which, 3,539 are active cases, 49,570 persons have recovered, and 429 persons have succumbed to the deadly infection.