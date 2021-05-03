Cuttack City: 315 COVID-19 positive cases detected, 246 recuperate

Cuttack: As many as 315 COVID-19 positive cases were reported today in Cuttack City, the Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) informed.

As per the CMC, of the 315 COVID-19 positive cases detected in the city, 48 are from Institutional Quarantine, 143 are from Home Quarantine 124 are Local Contact Cases.

“Another 246 recoveries have been reported recently,” the CMC said while appreciating the efforts of all doctors & healthcare staff.

A total of 21,289 COVID-19 positive cases have been reported from Cuttack, out of which, 2878 are active cases while 18,320 persons have recovered and 91 persons have succumbed to the deadly infection.