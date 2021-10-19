Cuttack City: 31 COVID-19 Positive Cases Detected, 44 Recover

Cuttack: As many as 31 COVID-19 positive cases were reported today in the Millenium City, the Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) informed.

As per the CMC, of the 31 COVID-19 positive cases detected in the city, 4 case is from Institutional Quarantine, 15 are from Home Quarantine and 12 are Local Contact Cases.

“Another 31 recoveries have been reported recently,” the CMC said while appreciating the efforts of all doctors & healthcare staff.

A total of 44,500 COVID-19 positive cases have been reported from Cuttack, out of which, 682 are active cases while 43,727 persons have recovered from the deadly infection.