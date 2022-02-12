Cuttack City: 30 COVID-19 Positive Cases Detected, 36 Cured

Cuttack: As many as 30 COVID-19 positive cases were reported today in Cuttack City, the Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) informed.

As per the CMC, of the 30 COVID-19 positive cases detected in the city, 6 are from Institutional Quarantine, 13 are from Home Quarantine and 11 are Local Contact Cases.

“Another 36 recoveries have been reported recently,” the CMC said. The civic body also appreciated the efforts of all doctors & healthcare staff.

So far, a total of 55,825 COVID-19 positive cases have been reported from Cuttack, out of which, 374 are active cases, 55,022 persons have recovered, and 429 persons have succumbed to the deadly infection.