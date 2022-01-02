Cuttack City: 29 COVID-19 Positive Cases Detected, Five Recover

Cuttack: As many as 29 COVID-19 positive cases were reported today in the Silver City, the Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) informed.

As per the CMC, of the 29 COVID-19 positive cases detected in the city, two are from Intuitional Quarantine, 17 are from Home Quarantine and 10 are local contact cases.

“Another five recoveries have been reported recently,” the CMC said while appreciating the efforts of all doctors & healthcare staff.

A total of 45,510 COVID-19 positive cases have been reported from Cuttack, out of which, 566 are active cases while 44,853 persons have recovered from the deadly infection.