Cuttack City: 29 COVID-19 Positive Cases Detected, 57 Recover

Cuttack: As many as 29 COVID-19 positive cases were reported today in the Millenium City, the Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) informed.

As per the CMC, of the 29 COVID-19 positive cases detected in the city, 8 cases are from Institutional Quarantine, 14 are from Home Quarantine and 7 are Local Contact Cases.

“Another 57 recoveries have been reported recently,” the CMC said while appreciating the efforts of all doctors & healthcare staff.

A total of 43,232 COVID-19 positive cases have been reported from Cuttack, out of which, 906 are active cases while 42,235 persons have recovered from the deadly infection.