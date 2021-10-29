Cuttack City: 27 COVID-19 positive cases detected, 39 recover

Cuttack: As many as 27 COVID-19 positive cases were reported today in the Millenium City, the Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) informed.

As per the CMC, of the 27 COVID-19 positive cases detected in the city, 01 are from Institutional Quarantine, 16 are from Home Quarantine and 10 are Local Contact Cases.

“Another 39 recoveries have been reported recently,” the CMC said while appreciating the efforts of all doctors & healthcare staff.

A total of 44,783 COVID-19 positive cases have been reported from Cuttack, out of which, 687 are active cases while 44,005 persons have recovered from the deadly infection.