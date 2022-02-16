Cuttack City: 26 COVID-19 Positive Cases Detected, 40 Cured

Cuttack: As many as 26 COVID-19 positive cases were reported today in Cuttack City, the Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) informed.

As per the CMC, of the 26 COVID-19 positive cases detected in the city, 2 are from Institutional Quarantine, 8 are from Home Quarantine and 16 are Local Contact Cases.

“Another 40 recoveries have been reported recently,” the CMC said. The civic body also appreciated the efforts of all doctors & healthcare staff.

So far, a total of 55,922 COVID-19 positive cases have been reported from Cuttack, out of which, 261 are active cases, 55,232 persons have recovered, and 429 persons have succumbed to the deadly infection.