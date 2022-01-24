Cuttack City: 258 COVID-19 Positive Cases Detected, 522 Cured

Cuttack: As many as 258 COVID-19 positive cases were reported today in Cuttack City, the Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) informed.

As per the CMC, of the 258 COVID-19 positive cases detected in the city, 36 are from Institutional Quarantine, 109 are from Home Quarantine and 113 are Local Contact Cases.

“Another 522 recoveries have been reported recently,” the CMC said. The civic body also appreciated the efforts of all doctors & healthcare staff.

So far, a total of 53,796 COVID-19 positive cases have been reported from Cuttack, out of which, 3,275 are active cases, 50,092 persons have recovered, and 429 persons have succumbed to the deadly infection.