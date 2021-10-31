Cuttack City: 25 COVID-19 Positive Cases Detected, 27 Recover

Cuttack: As many as 25 COVID-19 positive cases were reported today in the Millenium City, the Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) informed.

As per the CMC, of the 25 COVID-19 positive cases detected in the city, 3 are from Institutional Quarantine, 9 are from Home Quarantine and 13 are Local Contact Cases.

“Another 27 recoveries have been reported recently,” the CMC said while appreciating the efforts of all doctors & healthcare staff.

A total of 44,819 COVID-19 positive cases have been reported from Cuttack, out of which, 659 are active cases while 44,069 persons have recovered from the deadly infection.