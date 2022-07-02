Cuttack City: 23 COVID-19 Positive Cases Detected, 7 Cured

Cuttack: As many as 23 COVID-19 positive cases were reported today in Cuttack City, the Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) informed.

As per the CMC, of the 23 COVID-19 positive cases detected in the city, five are from Home Quarantine, five are from Institutional Quarantine and 13 are Local Contact Cases.

“Another seven recoveries have been reported recently,” the CMC said. The civic body also appreciated the efforts of all doctors & healthcare staff.

So far, a total of 56,234 COVID-19 positive cases have been reported from Cuttack, out of which, 117 are active cases, 55,688 persons have recovered, and 429 persons have succumbed to the deadly infection.