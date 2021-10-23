Cuttack City: 21 COVID-19 Positive Cases Detected, 43 Recover

Cuttack: As many as 21 COVID-19 positive cases were reported today in the Millenium City, the Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) informed.

As per the CMC, of the 21 COVID-19 positive cases detected in the city, 3 are from institutional quarantine, 11 are from Home Quarantine and 7 are Local Contact Cases.

“Another 43 recoveries have been reported recently,” the CMC said while appreciating the efforts of all doctors & healthcare staff.

A total of 44,624 COVID-19 positive cases have been reported from Cuttack, out of which, 691 are active cases while 43,842 persons have recovered from the deadly infection.