Cuttack City: 205 COVID-19 positive cases detected, 84 recuperate

Cuttack: As many as 205 COVID-19 positive cases were reported today in Cuttack City, the Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) informed.

As per the CMC, of the 205 COVID-19 positive cases detected in the city, 41 are from Institutional Quarantine, 87 are from Home Quarantine 77 91 are Local Contact Cases.

“Another 84 recoveries have been reported recently,” the CMC said while appreciating the efforts of all doctors & healthcare staff.

A total of 18,618 COVID-19 positive cases have been reported from Cuttack, out of which, 1504 are active cases while 17,027 persons have recovered and 89 persons have succumbed to the deadly infection.