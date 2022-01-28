Cuttack City: 198 COVID-19 Positive Cases Detected, 481 Cured

Cuttack: As many as 198 COVID-19 positive cases were reported today in Cuttack City, the Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) informed.

As per the CMC, of the 198 COVID-19 positive cases detected in the city, 25 are from Institutional Quarantine, 86 are from Home Quarantine and 87 are Local Contact Cases.

“Another 481 recoveries have been reported recently,” the CMC said. The civic body also appreciated the efforts of all doctors & healthcare staff.

So far, a total of 54,598 COVID-19 positive cases have been reported from Cuttack, out of which, 2,106 are active cases, 52,063 persons have recovered, and 429 persons have succumbed to the deadly infection.

