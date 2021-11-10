Cuttack City: 19 COVID-19 Positive Cases Detected, 18 Cured

Cuttack: As many as 19 COVID-19 positive cases were reported today in Cuttack City, the Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) informed.

As per the CMC, of the 19 COVID-19 positive cases detected in the city, 4 are from Institutional Quarantine, 8 are from Home Quarantine and 7 are Local Contact Cases.

“Another 18 recoveries have been reported recently,” the CMC said. The civic body also appreciated the efforts of all doctors & healthcare staff.

A total of 44,980 COVID-19 positive cases have been reported from Cuttack, out of which, 586 are active cases while 44,303 persons have recovered from the deadly infection.