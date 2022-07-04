Cuttack City
Cuttack City: 19 COVID-19 Positive Cases Detected, 11 Cured

By Pragativadi News Service
Cuttack: As many as 19 COVID-19 positive cases were reported today in Cuttack City, the Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) informed.

As per the CMC, of the 19 COVID-19 positive cases detected in the city, 9 are from Home Quarantine, and 10 are Local Contact Cases.

“Another 11 recoveries have been reported recently,” the CMC said. The civic body also appreciated the efforts of all doctors & healthcare staff.

So far, a total of 56,291 COVID-19 positive cases have been reported from Cuttack, out of which, 157 are active cases, 55,291 persons have recovered, and 429 persons have succumbed to the deadly infection.

