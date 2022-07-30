Cuttack City: 18 COVID-19 Positive Cases Detected, 38 Cured

Cuttack: As many as 18 COVID-19 positive cases were reported today in Cuttack City, the Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) informed.

As per the CMC, of the 18 COVID-19 positive cases detected in the city, 5 are from Home Quarantine, and 13 are Local Contact Cases.

“Another 38 recoveries have been reported recently,” the CMC said. The civic body also appreciated the efforts of all doctors & healthcare staff.

So far, a total of 57,548 COVID-19 positive cases have been reported from Cuttack, out of which, 134 are active cases, 56,985 persons have recovered, and 429 persons have succumbed to the deadly infection.