Cuttack City: 17 COVID-19 Positive Cases Detected, 63 Cured

Cuttack: As many as 17 COVID-19 positive cases were reported today in Cuttack City, the Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) informed.

As per the CMC, of the 17 COVID-19 positive cases detected in the city, 11 are from Home Quarantine, and 6 are Local Contact Cases.

“Another 63 recoveries have been reported recently,” the CMC said. The civic body also appreciated the efforts of all doctors & healthcare staff.

So far, a total of 57,451 COVID-19 positive cases have been reported from Cuttack, out of which, 236 are active cases, 56,786 persons have recovered, and 429 persons have succumbed to the deadly infection.