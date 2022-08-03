Cuttack City: 17 COVID-19 Positive Cases Detected, 22 Cured

Cuttack: As many as 17 COVID-19 positive cases were reported today in Cuttack City, the Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) informed.

As per the CMC, of the 17 COVID-19 positive cases detected in the city, 7 are from Home Quarantine, and 10 are Local Contact Cases.

“Another 22 recoveries have been reported recently,” the CMC said. The civic body also appreciated the efforts of all doctors & healthcare staff.

So far, a total of 57,632 COVID-19 positive cases have been reported from Cuttack, out of which, 126 are active cases, 57,074 persons have recovered, and 429 persons have succumbed to the deadly infection.