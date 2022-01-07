Cuttack City
Cuttack City: 157 COVID-19 Positive Cases Detected, 9 Cured

By Pragativadi News Service
Cuttack: As many as 157 COVID-19 positive cases were reported today in Cuttack City, the Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) informed.

As per the CMC, of the 157 COVID-19 positive cases detected in the city, 19 are from Institutional Quarantine, 80 are from Home Quarantine and 58 are Local Contact Cases.

“Another 9 recoveries have been reported recently,” the CMC said. The civic body also appreciated the efforts of all doctors & healthcare staff.

So far, a total of 46,428 COVID-19 positive cases have been reported from Cuttack, out of which, 495 are active cases, 44,504 persons have recovered, and 429 persons have succumbed to the deadly infection.

