Cuttack City: 15 COVID-19 Positive Cases Detected, 47 Recover

Cuttack: As many as 15 COVID-19 positive cases were reported today in the Millenium City, the Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) informed.

As per the CMC, of the 2 COVID-19 positive cases detected in the city, 6 cases are from Institutional Quarantine, 7 are from Home Quarantine and 16 are Local Contact Cases.

“Another 47 recoveries have been reported recently,” the CMC said while appreciating the efforts of all doctors & healthcare staff.

A total of 43,516 COVID-19 positive cases have been reported from Cuttack, out of which, 809 are active cases while 42,616 persons have recovered from the deadly infection.