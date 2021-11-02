Cuttack City: 15 COVID-19 Positive Cases Detected, 38 Cured

Cuttack: As many as 15 COVID-19 positive cases were reported today in Cuttack City, the Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) informed.

As per the CMC, of the 15 COVID-19 positive cases detected in the city, 5 are from Institutional Quarantine, 7 are from Home Quarantine and 3 are Local Contact Cases.

“Another 38 recoveries have been reported recently,” the CMC said. The civic body also appreciated the efforts of all doctors & healthcare staff.

A total of 44,852 COVID-19 positive cases have been reported from Cuttack, out of which, 633 are active cases while 44,128 persons have recovered from the deadly infection.