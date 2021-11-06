Cuttack City: 15 COVID-19 Positive Cases Detected, 27 Cured

Cuttack: As many as 15 COVID-19 positive cases were reported today in Cuttack City, the Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) informed.

As per the CMC, of the 27 COVID-19 positive cases detected in the city, 5 are from Institutional Quarantine, 8 are from Home Quarantine and 2 are Local Contact Cases.

“Another 27 recoveries have been reported recently,” the CMC said. The civic body also appreciated the efforts of all doctors & healthcare staff.

A total of 44,921 COVID-19 positive cases have been reported from Cuttack, out of which, 608 are active cases while 44,222 persons have recovered from the deadly infection.