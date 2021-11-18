Cuttack City: 15 COVID-19 Positive Cases Detected, 19 Recover

Cuttack: As many as 15 COVID-19 positive cases were reported today in the Millenium City, the Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) informed.

As per the CMC, of the 15 COVID-19 positive cases detected in the city, 04 are from Home Quarantine and 06 are Local Contact Cases.

“Another 19 recoveries have been reported recently,” the CMC said while appreciating the efforts of all doctors & healthcare staff.

A total of 45,081 COVID-19 positive cases have been reported from Cuttack, out of which, 552 are active cases while 44,438 persons have recovered from the deadly infection.