Cuttack City: 13 COVID-19 positive cases detected, 17 cured

By PragativadiNews

Cuttack: As many as 13 COVID-19 positive cases were reported today in the Millenium City, the Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) informed.

As per the CMC, of the 13 COVID-19 positive cases detected in the city, 10 cases are from Institutional Quarantine and 3 are Local Contact Cases.

“Another 17 recoveries have been reported recently,” the CMC said while appreciating the efforts of all doctors & healthcare staff.

A total of 16,739 COVID-19 positive cases have been reported from Cuttack, out of which, 156 are active cases while 16,495 persons have recovered and 88 persons have succumbed to the deadly infection.

